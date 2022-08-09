Advertisement
Share
Sports

Complete coverage: Prep football preview 2022

Mater Dei High quarterback Elijah Brown passes while under pressure from a St. John Bosco defender.
Quarterback Elijah Brown is undefeated in 17 games as a starter for Mater Dei High, the reigning Southern Section Division 1 and CIF Open Division champion.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Share

Here is the Los Angeles Times’ nine-part series on top returning high school football players plus a look at the preseason top 25 rankings.

Read more
Advertisement