Complete coverage: Prep football preview 2022
Here is the Los Angeles Times’ nine-part series on top returning high school football players plus a look at the preseason top 25 rankings.
Ty Dieffenbach was a receiver at Agoura High when he caught the attention of coach Dustin Croick for not only his arm strength, but his leadership.
Los Angeles Times high school football preview: Gardena Serra High running back Cincere Rhaney is 5-foot-10, 220 pounds and ready to “run around you, I can juke you, I can run you over.”
Orange High football star Kobe Boykin wants to be the one in his family to make it
Kobe Boykin’s father and brothers had their paths to college football derailed, but he’s been given a chance to succeed that he doesn’t want to waste.
Dorsey football coach Stafon Johnson believes the Dons have speed, size and skills to be contender in City Section this season.
Participation in high school football in California declines for 6th consecutive year
84,626 played football in 2021, down from 89,756 in 2019. For the sixth consecutive year, participation falls, according to the survey.