High School Sports

Dorsey is committed to returning to Open Division playoffs this season

Dorsey football coach Stafon Johnson.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
Dorsey football coach Stafon Johnson believes the Dons are ready to return to the highest division in the City Section, the Open Division.

“I really believe we have the athletes and the willpower,” he said. “If we can stay healthy we can be a dangerous team.”

Back for the Dons is All-City running back Javaun Lewis Jr., Johnson’s nephew who’s a 225-pound junior. There’s size up front with 340-pound junior Jamari Stephens and 305-pound junior Michael Anderson.

Chad Sabal, a transfer from Hawkins, and Jeremy Olufulme, a transfer from Cathedral, are receiver/defensive backs with speed. Returnee Semaj Dunn also will be an impact receiver.

The quarterback will be Ciel Myles, a transfer from Gardena Serra.

Johnson said the roster has reached 58 players this week and continues to grow. The Dons will have a junior varsity team this season.

Johnson has also added to his coaching staff his former Dorsey teammate, Chris Matthews, who played in the NFL.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

