High School Sports

The Times’ preseason high school football rankings

A Mater Dei football helmet rests on the turf in an end zone.
Mater Dei, the defending Southern Section Division 1 and state Open Division champion, is the No. 1-ranked team this preseason.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
The preseason top 25 high school football rankings by The Times:

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment

1. MATER DEI; QB Elijah Brown is 17-0 and will have strong offensive line to support him.

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO; Defense is a strength, and if the Braves can block, beware.

3. MISSION VIEJO; With 16 returning starters, Diablos can be a semifinalist in Division 1

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL; Huskies have speed, size and big-play potential.

5. GARDENA SERRA; With top RBs, a huge OL and great defense, Cavaliers will be very good.

6. LOS ALAMITOS; Griffins have ambitious plans but must be able to excel on defense.

7. SIERRA CANYON; Trailblazers need QB production to combine with other strengths.

8. SANTA MARGARITA; Will build around QB Jaxon Potter and a very good defensive line.

9. NORCO; Versatile WR Grant Gray leads a solid Cougars team.

10. WARREN; The talent is plentiful, led by QB Nico Iamaleava.

11. CORONA DEL MAR; QB David Rasor has lots of weapons to seek out.

12. ORANGE LUTHERAN; It’s year two for coach Rod Sherman, so look for more improvement.

13. OXNARD PACIFICA; This could be the best team in Ventura County.

14. ST. BONAVENTURE; QB Anthony Wolter will try to ignite offense.

15. INGLEWOOD; Transfers at skill positions will keep Sentinels in Division 2 mix.

16. SAN JUAN HILLS; The neighborhood kids want to put their school on the map.

17. LONG BEACH POLY; QB Darius Curry is healthy and ready to make impact.

18. ST. FRANCIS; Aided by transfers, strong offensive line and improved defense.

19. BISHOP AMAT; If Lancers can improve with challenging schedule, beware.

20. MURRIETA VALLEY; Bear and Tiger Bachmeier lead the Nighthawks.

21. RANCHO CUCAMONGA; QB CJ Tiller is key player for team with lots of ability.

22. CHAMINADE; Strong line play makes Eagles a team that could surprise.

23. SIMI VALLEY; Plenty of experience at QB, RB, WR and in secondary.

24. SERVITE: With big holes to fill, Friars still have enough talent to cause trouble.

25. JSERRA: Lions have lots of returnees but need strong play at QB position.

Bellflower, CA - OCTOBER 01: Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown (12) makes a pass in the first half against St. John Bosco on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 in Bellflower, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Sports

Complete coverage: Prep football preview 2022

Here is the Los Angeles Times’ nine-part series on top returning high school football players plus a look at the preseason top 25 rankings and other features.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

