College football: The seven best games to watch and stream this weekend

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws against Maryland on Sept. 24. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

The Wolverines travel to Iowa City, Iowa, where the Hawkeyes are 5-1 in their last six games against top-five opponents, dating back to 2008. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will face an Iowa defense that so far has allowed five yards per play. Iowa is looking for payback after being overwhelmed by Michigan in last season’s Big Ten championship game. Michigan is favored by 10½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. Fox, Fox Sports app