NFL Week 6 best bets: Three games with intriguing early lines and odds

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford waits in the tunnel before entering the field at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Panthers look like the absolute worst team in the NFL. Baker Mayfield isn’t long for the starting quarterback gig and Matt Rhule isn’t long for the head coaching job. The Panthers are 3-16 ATS in their last 19 games. They are 1-27 SU and 5-23 ATS when allowing at least 17 points. The Rams should be able to eclipse that number and then some. After all, the 49ers just hung 37 points on Carolina.

This is a really big number, but the Rams need a get-right game. They need the opportunity to blow a team out and this is a team that they should be able to blow out. The offense needs to be able to go off on somebody. The defense has been relatively solid throughout the season, but the offense has been the weak link. Against a Panthers team that just allowed 6.5 yards per play to the Niners and once again failed to get much pressure, it sure looks like this is the game that the Rams need to get on track.

Pick: Rams -9