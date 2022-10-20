College football Saturday: The six best games to watch and stream

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader runs for a touchdown against Virginia on Sept. 23. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

This matchup between the Atlantic Coast Conference’s two remaining undefeated teams should feature an aerial show between the quarterbacks — Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader and Clemson’s DJ Ulagalelei. Shrader, a transfer from Mississippi State, has completed 69% of his passes for 12 touchdowns, while Ulagalelei, from Bellflower St. John Bosco High, has 17 touchdowns and a 64% completion average. The Tigers have won eight out of nine meetings since the Orange joined the ACC. Clemson is favored by 13½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. ABC, ESPN+