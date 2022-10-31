NFL Week 9 best bets: Games with intriguing early lines and odds

Six teams are on an open date, so we’ll only have 13 games to pick from in Week 9. The other big story going into this week is that scoring finally picked up, at least in the early games last week. The late slate left us with a lot of unders, but the 1 p.m. PST window had points galore, which was really nice to see. Teams always make adjustments and perhaps we’re starting to see the fruits of that labor.

We’ve got a lot of games that look competitive based on the spreads, so we should have an exciting week to look forward to and hopefully some good betting opportunities.

Here are three early lines I like for Week 9: