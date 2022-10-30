Rams vs. 49ers: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

Rams vs. 49ers: L.A. looks to break regular-season losing streak to San Francisco

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) fights off a blocker during a loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 3. (Scot Tucker / Associated Press)

The tackle was more WWE than NFL.

Two weeks ago, Rams linebacker Ernest Jones wrapped his arms around then-Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, lifted him and then threw him to the turf suplex-style.

Rams players said the tempo-setting play helped propel them to a victory that evened their record at 3-3 going into last week’s open date.

The Rams — and McCaffrey — return to SoFi Stadium on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers and their legion of fans arrive for a key NFC West game.

The 49ers last week outbid the Rams in a trade for McCaffrey.

Read more >>>