Rams vs. 49ers: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

Rams vs. 49ers: L.A. looks to break regular-season losing streak to San Francisco
The tackle was more WWE than NFL.
Two weeks ago, Rams linebacker Ernest Jones wrapped his arms around then-Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, lifted him and then threw him to the turf suplex-style.
Rams players said the tempo-setting play helped propel them to a victory that evened their record at 3-3 going into last week’s open date.
The Rams — and McCaffrey — return to SoFi Stadium on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers and their legion of fans arrive for a key NFC West game.
The 49ers last week outbid the Rams in a trade for McCaffrey.
Sean McVay prepares for 49ers and ‘phenomenal’ Christian McCaffrey
A week ago, the Rams envisioned running back Christian McCaffrey possibly making his Rams L.A. debut against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium, and Cam Akers perhaps playing for another NFL team.
McCaffrey will be on the field Sunday, but he will be in a 49ers uniform.
Even if the defending Super Bowl-champion Rams are unable to find a trade partner for Akers, the estranged running back probably won’t be in the building.
But receiver Van Jefferson, center Brian Allen and cornerback Troy Hill will return from injuries and play as the 3-3 Rams begin a stretch of 11 consecutive games.
Rams finally get good injury news, with key players slated to return for 49ers game
Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke Wednesday with genuine optimism, not the manufactured variety so prevalent during the first six weeks of the Rams’ season.
The coach and quarterback had reason to be positive: After navigating through seemingly endless injuries, the Rams will be closer to full strength Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
Receiver Van Jefferson, center Brian Allen and cornerback Troy Hill practiced Wednesday, and all are expected to play in the pivotal NFC West game at SoFi Stadium.
Rams vs. 49ers matchups, start time, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Rams (3-3) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PDT on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be shown on Fox (Ch. 11) and streamed on the Fox Sports app and NFL+.
When Rams have the ball
Quarterback Matthew Stafford should benefit from the return of center Brian Allen and the addition of receiver Van Jefferson. It won’t matter if Stafford remains prone to turnovers that cost the Rams in defeats to the 49ers. Stafford is completing 71% of his passes, six for touchdowns, with eight interceptions.
Jefferson, sidelined the first six games while recovering from knee surgery, should ostensibly create space for a passing attack that also features receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson and tight end Tyler Higbee.
The rushing attack, or lack of same, remains an issue. The Rams still are trying to trade Cam Akers, and he will not play for the second game in a row.
Rams vs. 49ers: betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
This is the biggest week of the season to date for the Rams. They simply have to show clear improvement coming out of the bye week, especially against a formidable opponent like the San Francisco 49ers. Amazingly, the Rams would be a playoff participant if the season ended now, but the body of work has been disappointing at best.
With the Chargers on a bye this week, the Rams are the only focus in the City of Angels and a lot of eyes will be on this team going into a big game for the present and the future.
San Francisco 49ers (-1.5, 43) at Rams
Anybody who watched the first meeting between these two teams on Monday Night Football in Week 4 understands why San Francisco is a road favorite. The Rams mustered just 257 yards in that game and three field goals. It wasn’t as big of a blowout as the 24-9 final would suggest, as the 49ers had a pick-six in the fourth quarter to ice it, but that game sums up the season thus far.