NFL Week 9 picks: Bills beat Jets; Eagles go 8-0; Rams lose, Chargers win

Green Bay running back AJ Dillon runs with the ball during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Packers by 3 1/2. O/U: 49 1/2.

The Lions are going to miss T.J. Hockenson in this matchup. The Packers know to run it, run it and run it some more. Detroit can run the ball on them but will have to throw a lot to keep it close.

Prediction: Packers 24, Lions 17