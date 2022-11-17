Advertisement
NFL Week 11 picks: Vikings beat Cowboys; Chargers fall to Chiefs; Rams skid continues

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the second half against the Buffalo Bills.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the second half against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
(Jeffrey T. Barnes / Associated Press)
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 7-7 (.500); season 89-60-1 (.597). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-6 (.571); season 71-76-3 (.483). Off: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay. Times Pacific.

2

Titans (6-3) at Packers (4-6)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson catches a pass for a touchdown in front of safety Darnell Savage.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Dalla Cowboys safety Darnell Savage, rear, during the second half on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.
(Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video.

Line: Packers by 3. O/U: 41.

A home game on a short week favors the Packers, who are coming off a big win. Titans are banged up, especially on defense, but Derrick Henry can do some damage against this bad run defense.

Prediction: Packers 21, Titans 20

3

Browns (3-6) at Bills (6-3)

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary runs with the ball in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings.
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary runs with the ball in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
(Joshua Bessex / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Bills by 8 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

After an emotional loss, the Bills bounce back in a big way with Josh Allen carving up a suspect secondary. The Browns were pushed around by the Dolphins last week to drop to 1-3 on the road.

Prediction: Bills 34, Browns 17

4

Eagles (8-1) at Colts (4-5-1)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action against the Washington Commanders.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action against the Washington Commanders on Monday in Philadelphia.
(Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Eagles by 6 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

Colts are riding high after beating the Raiders in Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut. Jonathan Taylor should get some traction against a shaky Eagles run defense, but Philly will rebound from loss.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Colts 18

5

Jets (6-3) at Patriots (5-4)

New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II reacts after breaking up a pass.
New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II reacts after breaking up a pass during the second half against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 6 in East Rutherford, N.J.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Patriots by 3 1/2. O/U: 38 1/2.

Prove-it game for the Jets, who never seem to be able to beat the Patriots. Watch for Jets to establish the run and lean on Zach Wilson and a short passing game. Lot at stake. Visitors can win this.

Prediction: Jets 24, Patriots 21

6

Bears (3-7) at Falcons (4-6)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs the ball against the Detroit Lions.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half in Chicago on Sunday.
(Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Falcons by 3. O/U: 49 1/2.

The Bears have made games interesting with Justin Fields running, even though they’ve lost six of seven. The Falcons aren’t much better and just got thumped by Carolina. Chicago finally gets it done.

Prediction: Bears 28, Falcons 24

7

Panthers (3-7) at Ravens (6-3)

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Justin Houston celebrates after a play against the New Orleans Saints.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Justin Houston (50) celebrates after a play against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 7 in New Orleans.
(Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Ravens by 13. O/U: 41 1/2.

Baltimore is better but the Panthers have some grit and can hang in games when they’re big underdogs. The Ravens eventually pull away in this matchup, but Carolina makes it interesting.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Panthers 16

8

Commanders (5-5) at Texans (1-7-1)

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter on Monday in Philadelphia.
(Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Commanders by 3 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

Could be a trap game for Washington, which has won four of five and spoiled Philadelphia’s bid for a perfect season. Commanders should be able to control the clock with the run, but it’s close.

Prediction: Commanders 23, Texans 21

9

Rams (3-6) at Saints (3-7)

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons chases Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson.
Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons, left, chases Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson during the first half at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Saints by 4 1/2. O/U: 38 1/2.

Matters already were going poorly for the Rams, and then they lost Cooper Kupp to ankle surgery. Saints are in a spiral, too, having scored a total of 23 points the last two games. But they’re at home.

Prediction: Saints 18, Rams 14

10

Lions (3-6) at Giants (7-2)

New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud runs against the Houston Texans.
New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud runs against the Houston Texans during a game on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Giants by 3. O/U: 44 1/2.

After losing five in a row, the Lions have won two straight and are gathering confidence. Saquon Barkley should take a pin to that balloon, though, and Detroit will have a tough time stopping him.

Prediction: Giants 31, Lions 27

11

Raiders (2-7) at Broncos (3-6)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushes for yardage.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushes for yardage during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 6 in Jacksonville, Fla.
(Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Broncos by 2 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.

Just wince, baby. Neither coach inspires confidence. Barring a tie, somebody is going to win, though, and the Raiders have more firepower. The Broncos have broken 20 points only twice this season.

Prediction: Raiders 21, Broncos 17

12

Bengals (5-4) at Steelers (3-6)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon runs the ball during the second half against the Carolina Panthers.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon runs the ball during the second half against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 6 in Cincinnati.
(Joshua A. Bickel / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Bengals by 4 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

The Bengals are rested after a week off, and they can score in bunches. The Steelers haven’t proved that. Pittsburgh is showing signs of life, but Cincinnati evens the score in the season series.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Steelers 23

13

Cowboys (6-3) at Vikings (8-1)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb breaks the tackle of Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) breaks the tackle of Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.
(Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Cowboys by 1 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

The Cowboys have a ferocious pass rush and create havoc. Kirk Cousins is ready for that, though, and the combination of Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson is a lot to handle. Plus, Minnesota’s at home.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Cowboys 24

14

Chiefs (7-2) at Chargers (5-4)

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries the ball up field.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries the ball up field during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 6 in Atlanta.
(Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Chiefs by 5 1/2. O/U: 50 1/2.

The Chargers tend to play the Chiefs tough, so should be interesting for a while. But the Chargers are broken down, just losing two more interior stoppers on their defensive line. Kansas City pulls away.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Chargers 21

15

49ers (5-4) at Cardinals (4-6)

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell runs against Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs against Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (9) during the second half on Sunday in Santa Clara.
(Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN at Mexico City.

Line: 49ers by 8 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

Colt McCoy running a depleted Cardinals offense? Go with the 49ers, who are continuing to gain traction in the NFC West and have lots of ways to move the ball. Neutral site and altitude are factors.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 21

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

