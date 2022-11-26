College football: No. 21 Oregon State stuns No. 9 Oregon; No. 8 Clemson loses

Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 21 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 9 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory Saturday in Corvallis, Ore.

The Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12 Conference) trailed 31-10 late in the third quarter and 34-17 early in the fourth, but the Ducks (9-3, 7-2) gave their rivals a short field on three consecutive possessions, leading to touchdowns.

First, Oregon gave up a 48-yard kickoff return by Silas Bolden, and a facemask penalty set up Oregon State at the Ducks’ 36-yard line. Newell ran for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 34-24.

Next, Oregon punter Alex Bales dropped the snap and fell on the ball at the Ducks’ two-yard line. Two plays later, Ben Gulbranson pounded it in from one yard out to get Oregon State to within 34-31.

Oregon then went for it on fourth and one at its own 29, and Bo Nix was stopped for a one-yard loss on the Ducks’ only called quarterback run of the game. Newell scored four plays later, with a convoy of blockers helping to push him into the end zone from six yards out.

The Ducks can still make the Pac-12 championship game but needed Washington State to beat No. 13 Washington later Saturday. If Washington were to win, No. 14 Utah would advance to the title game against No. 6 USC.

Oregon State ran for 268 yards and five touchdowns, overcoming its lack of a passing game. The Beavers did not attempt a pass on their three fourth-quarter touchdown drives.

Damien Martinez led the way with 103 yards in 15 carries, his sixth consecutive 100-yard game. Ben Gulbanson was just six for 13 for 60 yard with two interceptions, but he ran for two scores. Newell scored on his only two carries.

Nix passed for 327 yards and two touchdowns and Oregon finished with 470 total yards, but Nix’s limited mobility because of a right ankle injury was a major factor.

South Carolina 31, at No. 8 Clemson 30

Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown, Mitch Jeter hit the go-ahead field goal with 11 minutes left, and the Gamecocks crushed the playoff hopes of a second straight top-10 team with a victory over the Tigers.

South Carolina was the talk of college football last week after its 63-38 dismantling of Tennessee, ending the Volunteers’ hopes of a College Football Playoff berth.

South Carolina and Rattler, who threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns against Tennessee, ended any chance Clemson had of reaching the CFP. The Gamecocks rallied from 14-0 down 10 minutes in to end Clemson’s seven-game series winning streak and 40-game home streak that dated to 2016.

Antwane Wells Jr. had nine catches for 131 yards, including touchdowns of four and 72 yards.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown. (Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

Rattler finished 25-for-39 passing with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a 35-yard touchdown. DJ Uiagalelei completed eight of 29 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Shipley gained 132 yards rushing with a scoring run.

South Carolina will await its bowl destination. Clemson will face North Carolina in the ACC championship game next Saturday.

at No. 1 Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14

Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes, and the Bulldogs (12-0) completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history by overcoming a slow start to beat the Yellow Jackets (5-7).

Georgia was down 7-0 early and led Georgia Tech only 10-7 at halftime. Then the Bulldogs overpowered the Yellow Jackets with their running game to score 37 unanswered points and notch their fifth consecutive win in the state rivalry.

Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton ran for touchdowns. Georgia outrushed Georgia Tech 264-40.

The defending national champion Bulldogs are in good position to retain their No. 1 CFP ranking entering next week’s Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 6 Louisiana State.

at No. 4 Texas Christian 62, Iowa State 14

Kendre Miller ran for two touchdowns as the Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0) completed the first undefeated regular season by a Big 12 Conference team since 2009 with a victory over the Cyclones (4-8, 1-8), getting TCU closer to making the four-team College Football Playoff.

Max Duggan threw touchdown passes to three receivers for the Frogs, who still have the Big 12 championship game to play next Saturday in coach Sonny Dykes’ first season. But they will go into that as one of only three undefeated teams remaining.

at No. 7 Alabama 49, Auburn 27

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young salutes fans as he leaves the field after the Crimson Tide’s win. (Vasha Hunt / Associated Press)

Bryce Young passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown in perhaps his final home game for Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) past the Tigers (5-7, 2-6) in the Iron Bowl.

Alabama reached double digits in wins for a 15th consecutive season despite being unable to fulfill those ever-present national title aspirations. Auburn was trying to ensure bowl eligibility and salvage a disappointing season that included the Oct. 31 firing of coach Bryan Harsin.

Young, a junior, completed 20 of 30 passes with an interception and ran for 48 yards. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is projected as a high NFL draft pick if he leaves early, as is Tide All-America linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who had a fourth-quarter sack to help stall a late Auburn drive.

at No. 11 Penn State 35, Michigan State 16

Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes, and the Nittany Lions’ defense tightened up late in a win over the Spartans in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Tight end Theo Johnson caught two touchdown passes, Tyler Warren and running back Nick Singleton each caught one, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith threw a touchdown pass and caught another for Penn State (10-2, 6-2 Big Ten).

Michigan State (5-7, 3-6) was down a handful of players because of injuries and suspensions. Seven of those suspended in the melee after the Michigan game Oct. 29 were charged Wednesday.

No. 14 Utah 63, at Colorado 21

Cameron Rising threw three touchdown passes before taking a seat for the second half, Ja’Quinden Jackson ran for three scores, and the Utes (9-3, 7-2) routed the Buffaloes (1-11, 1-8) to remain in the chase for the last spot into the Pac-12 title game.

Utah entered the weekend with an outside shot at defending its league title, and things are starting to fall into place. UCLA did its part for Utah by knocking off Cal on Friday. Then, the big assist — No. 21 Oregon State surprising No. 9 Oregon, with the Utah fans at Folsom Field cheering when the score was flashed on the scoreboard. All that remains is No. 13 Washington beating Washington State late Saturday and the Utes would earn a spot based on a tiebreaker. USC already has a spot for next Friday’s game in Las Vegas.

at Kentucky 26, No. 25 Louisville 13

Will Levis passed for two touchdowns, including a three-yarder to Barion Brown in the third quarter, Matt Ruffolo kicked a career-best four field goals, and the Wildcats (7-5) topped the archrival Cardinals (7-5) for their fourth consecutive Governor’s Cup victory.

Kentucky limped in with five losses in seven games but regrouped to overwhelm Louisville in all phases.

Purdue 30, at Indiana 16

Aidan O’Connell threw two touchdown passes and Devin Mockobee ran for a touchdown to help the Boilermakers (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) clinch their first Big Ten West Division title with a victory over the Hoosiers (4-8, 2-7).

Purdue faces No. 3 Michigan next weekend in Indianapolis with a chance to win its first conference title since 2000. The Boilermakers also won their fourth Old Oaken Bucket in five games and produced their first back-to-back eight-win seasons since 1997-98.

Illinois 41, at Northwestern 3

Safety Sydney Brown returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns, and the Illini ( 8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) ended a three-game skid with a rout of the Wildcats (1-11, 1-8).

Illinois entered with a chance to win the Big Ten West and advance to the conference championship for the first time. However, Purdue defeated Indiana to win the division title.

Minnesota 23, at Wisconsin 16

Athan Kaliakmanis connected with Le’Meke Brockington on a tiebreaking 45-yard touchdown with 3:40 remaining, and the Golden Gophers (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) hung on in the final minute to beat the Badgers (6-6, 4-5).

Minnesota retained possession of Paul Bunyan’s Axe, which goes to the winner of this annual matchup. The Gophers also tied the most-played Football Bowl Subdivision rivalry — these two Big Ten foes have been facing each other since 1890 — at 62-62-8.