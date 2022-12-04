College Football Playoff primer: Everything you need to know

For all those folks that never know what they’ll be doing on New Year’s Eve day, the College Football Playoff always has your back.

The College Football Playoff announced Sunday the four teams that will battle for the national title, with the semifinals set for New Year’s Eve day ahead of the College Football Playoff title being decided on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the College Football Playoff, USC and UCLA‘s bowl games and the upcoming Heisman Trophy ceremony.