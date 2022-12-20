Brandon Drury agrees to two-year, $17-million deal with the Angels

The Angels added another utility player to their 2023 roster on Tuesday.

Free agent Brandon Drury has a two-year agreement with the Angels, worth $17 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal but not authorized to speak about it.

The Angels already have a full 40-man roster and will need to move someone from it in order to make room for Drury. The Angels have not yet confirmed the agreement with Drury.

Drury was part of the San Diego Padres’ push through the playoffs in 2022. He spent the first half of the season with the Cincinnati Reds, who traded him to San Diego at the deadline in early August.

Over 138 games, Drury hit .263 with an .813 on-base-plus-slugging rate. He also hit 31 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and logged 87 RBI en route to being a recipient of the inaugural utility player Silver Slugger award this year.

Drury coming to the Angels gives general manager Perry Minasian depth and flexibility with the roster, something the 2022 team struggled with as injuries mounted.

Drury spent most of the 2022 season playing third and second, getting many reps at first base as well. He has predominantly played second and third throughout his career.

Drury also had brief stints, last season and prior, at shortstop and in the outfield — over his MLB career he’s played a grand total of 11 games at shortstop and 133 games combined manning right and left field.

He joins a team that through this offseason has added two bullpen arms in Carlos Estévez and Justin Garza, a corner outfielder in Hunter Renfroe, a utility infielder in Gio Urshela and a starting pitcher in Tyler Anderson.