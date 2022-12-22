NFL readers Q&A: When will Chargers’ schedule be finalized?

The Chargers currently hold an AFC wild-card playoff spot with three games remaining. The Rams have been eliminated from playoff contention and already are making considerations for next season. As the season winds down, Chargers beat writer Jeff Miller and Rams beat writer Gary Klein address fans’ concerns and questions:

When will we know the date and time for the Chargers-Broncos game? Trying to plan a trip.

Fred Edgecomb, Buckeye, Ariz.

Miller: During the final four weeks of the season, games can be flexed as late as six days before kickoff. So, in this case, the day/time don’t have to be set until the Sunday or Monday before to the game, meaning Jan. 1 or 2.

Is there a scenario whereby the Chargers can host a playoff game? Is the second-round home team determined by record over conference placement? If, for example, the Chargers were to play the Tennessee Titans in the second round, which team would be the home team?

David Sanchez, Canoga Park

Miller: As I understand things, a wild-card team can host a playoff game only if it’s playing another wild card and is the higher seed.

Since 1963, I’ve been a Chargers fan. On Day 1, head coach Brandon Staley emphasized the necessity of changing the Chargers culture. Do you sense the players, and more importantly the organization, believe this culture change is starting to happen and does it feel as though this city is slowly starting to embrace this team as their own? As a fan, I feel a different vibe somehow. The front office, coaches and players seem willing to work as a team. What do you think?

Jeff Orey, Warner Springs Calif.

Miller: No true culture change can happen unless the franchise wins and wins big, meaning a Super Bowl. The entire feeling in and around the Angels changed once they won their first World Series. I do think L.A. will embrace the Chargers more the longer the team is here. That process certainly was sped up when Justin Herbert arrived. But it will take years for both the Chargers and Rams to start enjoying a home-field advantage week in and week out.

What are the Chargers going to do about the parking situation at SoFi? I was at tonight’s game with my family for the first time and enjoyed it. However, after the game I was stuck in the parking lot for over an hour. There was zero traffic control. This will deter me from attending any more Chargers games even though I’d like to. That’s a problem for a team trying to establish itself in a crowded sports market.

Jen F., Los Angeles

Miller: Unfortunately for the Chargers, they don’t have much control over parking. They are tenants at SoFi Stadium and, as such, are a little hamstrung when it comes to stadium operations. Personally, I’d reach out to the team and express your frustrations.

Where do the Rams go from here, and how did things go so wrong so fast?

Joe Vece, Parsippany, N.J.

Klein: Missing the playoffs is not a good thing, but it will afford the Rams plenty of time to assess what they need to do. The core pieces — Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey — aren’t going anywhere unless the Rams explore trading Ramsey. They no doubt will look to draft and/or sign offensive linemen. Things went wrong fast because it’s difficult to repeat — no team has done it in nearly two decades — and winning the Super Bowl affords less time to prepare for the next season. No one could have predicted the number of injuries and several star players did not perform to their standard.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has set several NFL records during his first three seasons. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Why are more Oregon audiences not included in Chargers marketing? Justin Herbert is a Duck for goodness sake! Yes, major bias here. With NFL games in so many streaming, third party and cable markets spread all over different venues, it’s almost impossible to follow any ONE team. I’m an octogenarian widow who loves NFL football. But, 2022 NFL scheduling is often confusing, with last-minute team changes in programming schedules and inconsistent marketing info. Game Pass has always presented an alternative, however, past experience has also demonstrated inconsistent programming issues (no sound in GP 2021). Bottom line: We need more Chargers games broadcast in the Portland Metro market for Ducks fans to watch the making of the next NFL GOAT.

J. Hood, Portland, Ore.

Editor’s note: As far as broadcasting goes, the NFL has regional television rules that limit games to be aired in the area of the teams. To view games outside the NFL region, when not a national game, those are chosen by the local networks with consideration to their audience. Another avenue would be to purchase the NFL Ticket from DirecTV, which shows all games. This is the last year of that contract, however, and those broadcasting rights will be up for bid for next season.

All I have to say is Tua [Tagovailoa] is a more better QB than Justin Herbert and the numbers do not lie. How dare you say he’s the greatest young QB in NFL history with no stats or record to prove it. Do your homework! C'mon man!!!

Eddie T., Los Angeles

Miller: If you think — at this point of their careers — the statistics say Tua Tagovailoa is better than Justin Herbert, I can’t help you much.