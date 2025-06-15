Paris Saint-Germain hopes Champions League title will help it expand its brand

Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate during a 4-0 victory over Atlético Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup group play at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Two men showed up at Adrien Frier’s Beverly Hills home Thursday afternoon and carried an unusual package onto the backyard patio, where a white-clothed table waited.

Frier, France’s consul general in Los Angeles, was preparing to host a party and the 25-pound sterling silver objet d’art was the guest of honor. Standing next to the replica of the UEFA Champions League trophy, the second-most prestigious prize in the sport and one which bestows upon its owner the title of best club team in the world, was the closest Frier had come to such soccer greatness.

“What I really want to do right now,” Frier whispered, “is take it and bring it upstairs.”

That wasn’t going to happen. Paris Saint-Germain, the French club that owns both the real and replica Champions League trophies for the next year, had made winning them a quintessential quest. Now that they have the trophies, they intend to make good use of them.

After an evening with the consul general, the trophy was carried a couple of miles east to a PSG pop-up store on Melrose, where it posed for more selfies than Taylor Swift. Later it will follow the team to Seattle, then perhaps Philadelphia or Atlanta.

Only five clubs in the world sold more jerseys than PSG last year. Touring the U.S. with the Champions League trophy during the monthlong FIFA Club World Cup this summer figures to give those sales a boost while raising the team’s profile in one of the world’s fastest-growing soccer markets.

“Now it’s all about capitalizing,” said Jerry Newman, PSG’s chief digital and innovation officer. “It just accelerates our growth in terms of where we go, in terms of growing the club.”

Paris Saint-Germain returned to the field Sunday, beating Spain’s Atlético Madrid 4-0 before a sun-baked Rose Bowl crowd of 80,619 in a first-round game of the Club World Cup. It was PSG’s first game since routing Inter Milan in last month’s Champions League final.

“It’s difficult to win it,” said Victoriano Melero, PSG’s chief executive officer, as the Champions League trophy peeked over his shoulder from its perch on Frier’s patio. “To stay at the top, that’s the most difficult.”

Winning the trophy once, Melero said was not “the ultimate goal. It was the first goal.”

That’s a bit of revisionist history because one of the first things Nasser Al-Khelaifi did after taking over the club in 2011 was put together a five-year plan that was supposed to end with PSG hoisting the Champions League prize.

At first he threw money at the problem, signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic. When Ibrahimovic moved on, Al-Khelaifi replaced him with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and finally Lionel Messi, spending nearly a third of an unsustainable $842-million payroll on those three alone in 2021-22. Yet for all that spending, the team made it to the Champions League final just once.

So when Mbappe followed Neymar and Messi out of Paris last summer, the team doubled down on a plan to develop players rather than simply buying them. The centerpiece of that plan was a $385-million training base in the western suburbs of Paris that included training, education and accommodation facilities for 140 academy players.

PSG is still spending; it’s wage bill last season was estimated at more than $600 million by the Football Business Journal. And the Athletic reported the team has spent more than $2.6 billion on new players in 14 years under Al-Khelaifi.

The emphasis now, however, is on the team and not on any individuals. And it appears to be working. With a roster that averaged less than 24 years of age, PSG won every competition it entered this season, rolled through the knockout stages of the Champions League, then beat Inter Milan 5-0 in the most one-sided final in history, becoming the second-youngest European champion ever.

Paris Saint-Germain celebrates its Champions League title victory over Inter Milan last month. (Martin Meissner / Associated Press)

“The change the chairman made, saying the star needs to be the club and not the players, that’s what happened on the pitch,” said Fabien Allègre, the club’s chief brand officer.

Four players — three of them French — scored at least 15 goals in all competition last season; only one was older than 23. Five players finished in double digits for assists; the top two were under 22. And the philosophy of egalite and fraternite wasn’t just reserved for the people in uniform. When PSG made the Champions League final, Al-Khelaifi flew all 600 team employees to Munich and bought them tickets to the game.

“We all contribute to the success of the club,” Melero said. “The French mentality, they don’t very much like when it’s bling-bling, when it’s shine. But when it’s solidarity, it’s collective, they love it.

“We’re really a family.”

But PSG is also a business, one that has to profit off its success. For years Allègre has partnered with fashion, music and sportswear companies in an effort to make PSG a lifestyle brand connected to a soccer club rather than the other way around. The team’s new emphasis on youth will help with that.

“Our focus is really to stand for being the club of the new generation, to understand the code of the new generation of fans or sport, not only football,” Allègre said. “We built our brand. Now we have the statement when it comes to the pitch.”

“The brand itself is already attractive,” Melero added. But being the best club team in the world “is like a launch pad. It’s just incredible the exposure you’ve got.”

Fabián Ruiz gave PSG the only goal it would need Sunday, beating Atlético keeper Jan Oblak from the top of the box in the 20th minute. Vitinha doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time with a low right-footed shot between two defenders from the center of the penalty area.

Teenager Senny Mayulu, who scored the final goal in the Champions League final, made it 3-0 in the 87th minute, 11 minutes after Clement Lenglet’s second yellow card left Atlético to finish the game short-handed. Kang-in Lee closed out the scoring on the final touch of the game, converting a penalty kick seven minutes into stoppage time.

Across town, fans who had gathered for a watch party at PSG House on Melrose celebrated with all the hardware PSG won this season, including a Champions League trophy that is only beginning to show its shine.