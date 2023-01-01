Rose Bowl Game preview: Five things to know about Utah vs. Penn State

The last time Penn State and Utah made appearances in the Rose Bowl, they lost hard-fought heartbreakers that were among the most entertaining contests in the game’s history.

James Franklin’s Nittany Lions fell 52-49 to a USC team led by coach Clay Helton and quarterback Sam Darnold in the 2017 edition. Kyle Whittingham’s Utes could not put away Ohio State last year in a 48-45 comeback win for the Buckeyes.

Both head coaches are looking for their first Rose Bowl victory, and in Utah’s case, it would mark a first Rose Bowl win for the program, too.

Here are five things to watch on Monday when the teams meet in Pasadena at 2 p.m. PST on ESPN: