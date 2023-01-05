Advertisement
NFL reportedly will not resume suspended game between Bills and Bengals

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before playing against the New York Jets on Dec. 11.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, left, warms up before a game against the New York Jets on Dec. 11, 2022. Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
(Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)
By ROB MAADDI
Associated Press
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told the Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Assn. must approve changes.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) currently hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn the top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

