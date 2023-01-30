Super Bowl LVII: Four things to know about brothers/opponents Jason and Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce fired the first shot.

“Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!!” the Eagles center tweeted Sunday after his younger brother, Travis, and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs’ opponent? Big brother’s Eagles, of course. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game earlier in the day to punch their ticket to Glendale, Ariz., for the Feb. 12 showdown.

There are sure to be many more shots fired by the brothers between now and then. It’s the first time brothers have been on opposing Super Bowl teams, which definitely will make their “New Heights” podcast a must-listen in the weeks to come.

“Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of them lose very well,” their mother, Donna, told WJW-TV in Cleveland.

The Chiefs are 2-0 against the Eagles when both Kelces are playing. Here are some more fun facts about the brothers.