Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs back in Super Bowl after costly Bengals penalty

The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl.

Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field goal with three seconds left as the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Sunday in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium, earning their third trip the Super Bowl in four years.

The Chiefs will play the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, a 31-7 winner Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers, in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is in his 10th season in Kansas City after 14 with the Eagles, who he led to the Super Bowl in 2004.

Reid led the Chiefs to victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami to end the 2019 season. The Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl the next season but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered the game-winning drive in the final 30 seconds, with an assist from Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai, who was called for unnecessary roughness for a late hit on Mahomes.

Mahomes, playing on an injured right ankle, completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Sports Eagles dominate injury-hampered 49ers to punch their Super Bowl ticket The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl for the second time in six seasons after an injury to quarterback Brock Purdy derails the 49ers.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 26 of 41 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions.

The Chiefs ended a three-game losing streak against the Bengals, who defeated the Chiefs in overtime in last season’s AFC title game.