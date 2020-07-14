Why does Post Malone have Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce tattoos? Beer pong, of course

Patrick Mahomes had an epic day Feb. 5 — and that’s only partially because he and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LIV victory with a downtown parade.

It just so happened that hip-hop star Post Malone was performing in town that night, so the quarterback and his top target, Travis Kelce, decided to see whether they could get into the show without tickets.

Turns out, they could. The pair of newly crowned NFL champs were given a suite. They also got to meet the “White Iverson” singer backstage before the show. And that’s where Mahomes learned something about the chart-topping performer.

“I guess he loves beer pong,” Mahomes told GQ’s Clay Skipper.“That’s, like, his thing.”

Advertisement

So Malone challenged the 2018 NFL most valuable player and his tight end to a game, and they accepted — and won. They played several other games, all with the same result.

Malone became determined to defeat the two NFL stars, even delaying the start of his show while attempting to do so. The “Psycho” singer told Skipper in an email that he’s a “pretty ... competitive beer pong player.”

Mahomes estimated that 14 or 15 games were played and “way over” 20 beers were consumed. Finally, Malone laid down a final challenge — if they beat him one more time, he would tattoo their autographs to his body.

Advertisement

Post Malone has a lot of tattoos. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

“He has a tattoo artist literally in the room,” Mahomes said of the performer who is said to have more than 40 tattoos.

As shocking as it might seem, the “Congratulations” singer lost the final game. And even though Mahomes said he told the rapper, “Dude, you do not actually have to get a tattoo of our autographs,” Malone put the backstage tattoo artist to work immediately after the show.

Malone told Skipper that he “thinks” it’s the first time he got a tattoo as the result of a lost bet.

Advertisement

Mahomes said Kelce was the key to the duo’s beer pong success that night, calling his tight end’s playing “unconscious.”

“I don’t know if I’ve been that hot on the pong table ever in my life,” Kelce told Skipper.