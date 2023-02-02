Say congratulations to LeBron as he gets ready to break the NBA scoring record

LeBron James is on the verge of breaking a record once thought to be unbreakable — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points, the most points in NBA history. As the world watches him make history, we ask Lakers and basketball fans to leave LeBron a congratulatory message. Let him know what his game has meant to you.

(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

The Lakers’ LeBron James flexes during a win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 16. James is on pace to surpass the NBA career scoring record held by another Laker, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, any day now.

