Say congratulations to LeBron as he gets ready to break the NBA scoring record

Laker LeBron James flexes his arm during a win over the Rockets
The Lakers’ LeBron James flexes during a win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 16. James is on pace to surpass the NBA career scoring record held by another Laker, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, any day now.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
LeBron James is on the verge of breaking a record once thought to be unbreakable — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points, the most points in NBA history. As the world watches him make history, we ask Lakers and basketball fans to leave LeBron a congratulatory message. Let him know what his game has meant to you.

