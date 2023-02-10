WWE’s The Undertaker to bring his one-man show to L.A. during WrestleMania week

For years, The Undertaker stalked WWE rings as an ominous, supernatural presence who used very few words.

Now that he’s retired, you can’t keep him quiet.

WWE announced Friday morning that The Undertaker will be bringing his “1 deadMAN show” to The Novo at L.A. Live on Friday, March 31, the day before WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. During the show, he will tell stories from his in-ring career and take questions from the audience. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. via axs.com.

“WrestleMania has been such an important part of my life and career and it’s exciting to bring the 1 deadMan Show to Los Angeles as part of this year’s festivities,” Mark Calaway, who is The Undertaker, said Thursday.

Advertisement

“I have so many great WrestleMania stories and look forward to sharing them with everyone who comes out to The Novo on March 31.”

WrestleMania is a two-night event at SoFi Stadium, April 1 and 2, with one main event being Roman Reigns defending his heavyweight titles against Cody Rhodes.