Coachella livestream: How to watch Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennie and more
Coachella’s first weekend may be coming to an end, but Weekend 2 is right around the corner.
As always, Coachella’s YouTube livestream will beam performances from all the stages at the fest onto screens around the world. Some noteworthy artists on Day 3 include Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Shaboozey, Jennie, Zedd and Tiësto.
Coachella has also launched a livestream app where you can set reminders for sets and watch highlights from Day 2.
Here’s who you can watch on Sunday’s livestream feeds:
The second day of Coachella saw appearances by Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil, T-Pain, Charli XCX and more. Catch up on everything that happened.
Main Stage
4:05 p.m. Shaboozey; 5:25 p.m. Beabadoobee; 7 p.m. Junior H; 8:35 p.m. Megan Thee Stallion; 10:25 p.m. Post Malone
Outdoor Theatre
4 p.m. Meute; 5 p.m. Keshi; 6:15 p.m. Still Woozy; 7:45 p.m. Jennie; 9:10 p.m. Zedd; 10:55 p.m. Polo & Pan
Sahara
4 p.m. Interplanetary Criminal; 5 p.m. Ben Böhmer; 5:50 p.m. Tom Breu; 6 p.m. Sammy Virji; 7 p.m. Boris Brejcha; 8:10 p.m. Chase & Status; 9:35 p.m. Ty Dolla $ign; 10:55pm XG
Mojave
4:10 p.m. Muni Long; 5:25 p.m. Jessie Murph; 6:10 p.m. Fcukers; 6:40 p.m. Rema; 8 p.m. Basement Jaxx; 9:25 p.m. Kraftwerk; 10:45 p.m. Tiësto, whose Quasar stage set is listed on Sunday’s Mojave livestream.
Gobi
4 p.m. The Beaches; 5 p.m. Amaarae; 5:50 p.m. Hope Tala; 6:20 p.m. Mohamed Ramadan; 7:25 p.m. BigXthaPlug; 8:35 p.m. Arca; 9:55 p.m. Amyl and the Sniffers
Sonora
4:10 p.m. Wisp; 4:55 p.m. Kumo 99; 5:20 p.m. Soft Play; 6:05 p.m. Bob Vylan; 6:30 p.m. Circle Jerks; 7:40 p.m. Ginger Root; 9:05 p.m. Snow Strippers
Note that there have been livestream delays in past years, so don’t worry if your favorite artist is a few minutes late.
