Advertisement
Music

Coachella livestream: How to watch Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennie and more

Post Malone will headline Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By David ViramontesAudience Editor 

Coachella’s first weekend may be coming to an end, but Weekend 2 is right around the corner.

As always, Coachella’s YouTube livestream will beam performances from all the stages at the fest onto screens around the world. Some noteworthy artists on Day 3 include Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Shaboozey, Jennie, Zedd and Tiësto.

Coachella has also launched a livestream app where you can set reminders for sets and watch highlights from Day 2.

Advertisement

Here’s who you can watch on Sunday’s livestream feeds:

Indio, CA. April 12, 2025 - Bernie Sanders speaks at the 2025 Coachella music festival.

Music

A Bernie Sanders surprise, a Green Day hit fest and more highlights from Saturday

The second day of Coachella saw appearances by Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil, T-Pain, Charli XCX and more. Catch up on everything that happened.

Main Stage

4:05 p.m. Shaboozey; 5:25 p.m. Beabadoobee; 7 p.m. Junior H; 8:35 p.m. Megan Thee Stallion; 10:25 p.m. Post Malone

Outdoor Theatre

4 p.m. Meute; 5 p.m. Keshi; 6:15 p.m. Still Woozy; 7:45 p.m. Jennie; 9:10 p.m. Zedd; 10:55 p.m. Polo & Pan

Sahara

4 p.m. Interplanetary Criminal; 5 p.m. Ben Böhmer; 5:50 p.m. Tom Breu; 6 p.m. Sammy Virji; 7 p.m. Boris Brejcha; 8:10 p.m. Chase & Status; 9:35 p.m. Ty Dolla $ign; 10:55pm XG

Advertisement

Mojave

4:10 p.m. Muni Long; 5:25 p.m. Jessie Murph; 6:10 p.m. Fcukers; 6:40 p.m. Rema; 8 p.m. Basement Jaxx; 9:25 p.m. Kraftwerk; 10:45 p.m. Tiësto, whose Quasar stage set is listed on Sunday’s Mojave livestream.

Gobi

4 p.m. The Beaches; 5 p.m. Amaarae; 5:50 p.m. Hope Tala; 6:20 p.m. Mohamed Ramadan; 7:25 p.m. BigXthaPlug; 8:35 p.m. Arca; 9:55 p.m. Amyl and the Sniffers

Sonora

4:10 p.m. Wisp; 4:55 p.m. Kumo 99; 5:20 p.m. Soft Play; 6:05 p.m. Bob Vylan; 6:30 p.m. Circle Jerks; 7:40 p.m. Ginger Root; 9:05 p.m. Snow Strippers

Advertisement

Note that there have been livestream delays in past years, so don’t worry if your favorite artist is a few minutes late.

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsCoachella
David Viramontes

David Viramontes is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before coming to the Los Angeles Times, he worked at Variety, the entertainment industry magazine. He graduated from the USC and grew up in Los Angeles.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Music

Advertisement
Advertisement