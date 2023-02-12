Super Bowl LVII: Here’s how the NFL’s new overtime rules work

The final quarter of the 2021 AFC divisional round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs could not have been more exciting.

Three lead changes.

Five scoring drives.

A 36-36 tie at the end of regulation.

The overtime period, however, could not have been more disappointing.

One coin toss.

One touchdown drive.

Game over.

Advertisement

One of the most exciting playoff games in recent memory — a quarterback duel between Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes — ended abruptly in a 42-36 Chiefs win when Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce on an eight-yard touchdown pass.

Unlike the thrilling fourth quarter, Allen didn’t get a chance to respond because of the overtime rule the NFL had in place at the time.

A year later, that rule has been changed for the playoffs, including Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12. in Glendale, Ariz.

Here’s what you need to know about the rule change: