Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates, start time and betting odds

Head to these sports bars on Super Bowl Sunday for food and drink specials
Fans flock to sports bars for two obvious reasons: to drink and to watch sports. The food is often an afterthought, served in large portions and generously doused in cheeses and sauces to distract from any lack of discernible flavor.
Thankfully, here in our bustling culinary metropolis of Los Angeles, that’s not the case. We’ve got sports bars with lengthy tap lists, others that appeal to new demographics with stylish, muted aesthetics, and more still with raucous patios where no one will judge you for screaming at the screens. And yes, we have options that somehow hit all these marks while turning out impressive food to boot.
Whether you’re invested in the outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl or not, consider booking it to one of these sports bars launching limited menu items and discounts in celebration of game day, ranging from barbecue and wings to modern Indian and German cuisine.
Who will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show?
Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in what will be her first public performance in five years.
It remains to be seen if any other notable names will be joining Rihanna on stage — the Super Bowl halftime show has a reputation for featuring multiple artists. Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar performed during last year’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
It’s been six years since the release of Rihanna’s last studio album and her return to the public stage has sparked speculation about a potential album release later this year.
Who will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl?
Country music recording artist Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII. Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy Award winner and 15-time Country Music Assn. award winner. Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language.
R&B artist Babyface, a 12-time Grammy Award winner, will perform “America the Beautiful” (with Colin Denny performing in ASL) and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (Justina Miles in ASL) before the game.
The Crunchy-Salty-Sweet Super Bowl Snack You Need — Furikake Chex Mix
Sweet, salty, savory, crunchy, addictive furikake Chex mix — “you can’t stop eating it,” says food stylist Caroline Hwang. This version of the Hawaiian snack — buttery and tossed with umami-loaded seaweed and sesame seeds — is adapted from her recipe, which was passed to her from a longtime friend in New York, Corey Chow, former chef de cuisine at Thomas Keller’s Per Se.
Chow, now executive chef at Stanwich Club in Greenwich, Conn., says it’s his mom’s recipe — he grew up eating the classic snack after basketball practice in San Gabriel. And Tina Chow, his mom, got it from a Japanese American neighbor. Each time it’s handed off, it gets tweaked. Because furikake Chex mix is highly adaptable to suit a matrix of tastes. (See also Genevieve Ko’s version.)
What channel is the Super Bowl on?
The game will be broadcast by Fox (Channel 11 in the Los Angeles market) and Fox Desportes (Español).
Where can I stream the Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LVII can be livestreamed through the following connected TV, iOS and Android applications:
How can I listen to the Super Bowl?
Listen to the Super Bowl LVII on the following providers:
- Fox Sports Radio (AM 570 in Los Angeles)
What time does the Super Bowl start?
Super Bowl LVII (57) will be played at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 12. It will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the home of the Arizona Cardinals.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl matchup analysis
Breaking down what the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will need to address in their Super Bowl matchup on Sunday:
CHIEFS CONCERNS: Patrick Mahomes is running in ski boots, and two weeks is not a lot of time to nurse that ankle back to some semblance of health. His receivers are banged up too. Meanwhile, Kansas City’s facing a juggernaut in the Eagles. This isn’t the underdog Philadelphia team that stunned the NFL by winning it all five years ago. This is a machine, with the best offensive line in football, and a devastating defensive front that set a franchise record with 70 sacks. The back end of that Philadelphia defense is smothering. The Eagles push open huge holes for that ground game, and Jalen Hurts can sit back and pick apart defenses.
EAGLES CONCERNS: Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is a wrecking ball who can line up inside or outside. Even for that Philadelphia offensive line, he’ll create problems. Mahomes is Mahomes, even when he’s hurt. He’s a magician. Give Andy Reid time and he’s the best in the business at drawing up a plan, yet he’s 1-2 in Super Bowls with a couple of losses to Tom Brady, so ... The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years and experience counts for something. Travis Kelce has had another tremendous season and he’ll put stress on a defense. But if the Eagles play the way they can play, they will be extremely tough to beat.