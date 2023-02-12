Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates, start time and betting odds

Head to these sports bars on Super Bowl Sunday for food and drink specials

Customers wait to enter Pijja Palace in Silver Lake on Aug. 18, 2022. (Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)

Fans flock to sports bars for two obvious reasons: to drink and to watch sports. The food is often an afterthought, served in large portions and generously doused in cheeses and sauces to distract from any lack of discernible flavor.

Thankfully, here in our bustling culinary metropolis of Los Angeles, that’s not the case. We’ve got sports bars with lengthy tap lists, others that appeal to new demographics with stylish, muted aesthetics, and more still with raucous patios where no one will judge you for screaming at the screens. And yes, we have options that somehow hit all these marks while turning out impressive food to boot.

Whether you’re invested in the outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl or not, consider booking it to one of these sports bars launching limited menu items and discounts in celebration of game day, ranging from barbecue and wings to modern Indian and German cuisine.

Read more >>>