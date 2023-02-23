Advertisement
Sports

Breeders’ Cup to return to Del Mar in 2024 for a third engagement

Horses near the finish line in a ground-level view of a race with grandstand in the background at Del Mar
Joel Rosario rides Knicks Go to victory during the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 6, 2021, at Del Mar.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Share

The Breeders’ Cup will be held in Southern California for the second straight time next year when the two-day event returns to Del Mar on Nov. 1-2. The announcement was made by the Breeders’ Cup on Thursday. It will be held this year at Santa Anita on Nov. 3-4.

The move was not a surprise as the group has fallen into a cycle of Santa Anita, Del Mar, Churchill Downs and Keeneland alternating in various orders. Santa Anita has hosted the event 10 times and Del Mar twice. The first time it was held at Del Mar was 2017 and its success allowed the event to return in 2021. One mitigating factor about Del Mar is its slightly smaller size compared to the cavernous Santa Anita. But as racetracks have become smaller, in many cases driven by casino play being the primary business, the options to hold the Breeders’ Cup have dwindled.

With the upcoming renovation of Belmont Park, it is expected that the Breeders’ Cup would eventually return to the New York track for the first time since 2005. But that could take up to five years.

Advertisement

“Breeders’ Cup has always been a strong supporter of California racing and we look forward to showcasing the wonderful venue once again to our horsemen and fans from around the world,” said Drew Fleming, president and chief executive of the group.

Horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court July 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Sports

Bob Baffert cannot run horses at Kentucky Derby after court denies injunction

Trainer Bob Baffert’s attempt to run horses in this year’s Kentucky Derby was shot down when a court denied his request for a preliminary injunction.

The Breeders’ Cup is made up of 14 Grade 1 races, all worth at least $1 million. The purses are built from nominations of horses and stallions from the day a horse is foaled. The business model of horse racing is such that breeding has become more important, and lucrative, than racing horses.

Last year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic winner, the Santa Anita-based Flightline, was retired after only six races over two years because of his value as a stallion. Of the eight horses that ran in the $6-million Classic, the richest race in the United States, six have been retired to stallion duty. Only Taiba, who runs Saturday in the Saudi Cup, and Rich Strike, winner of last year’s Kentucky Derby, are still racing.

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he can be found at big races at Santa Anita, the Triple Crown series and Breeders’ Cup. He also can be found at the Olympics, having just finished the Tokyo and Beijing double, marking his 11th Olympics. Cherwa also contributes general interest stories from Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement