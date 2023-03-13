NCAA tournament sleeper picks: Three games with intriguing betting odds

The weak nonconference schedule played by Texas A&M left their NCAA tournament chances in doubt deep into the month of February, but the Aggies went 15-3 in SEC play and had several nice victories in league action, including wins over Tennessee and Alabama. Per Bart Torvik, Texas A&M was actually the sixth-best team in the country from Jan. 1 until Selection Sunday; Penn State was 47th.

The Nittany Lions live and die by the three-point shot, which can be a blessing and a curse at this time of the year. Over 47% of Penn State’s shots are threes, but Texas A&M held opponents to 32.3% from deep. Another potential advantage for the Aggies is that they get to the rim effectively and Penn State does not. Only 26.3% of Penn State’s shots were classified as “Close Twos” per Torvik (which encompasses layups, tip-ins and dunks), while over 40% of Texas A&M’s shots fit that description. Those are much higher-percentage shots to take than long jumpers.

The Aggies also forced a lot of turnovers and were a top-10 offensive rebounding team. Penn State was 362nd in the country in TO% on defense and 361st in offensive rebounding percentage. The Nittany Lions also play at a slow tempo, so they could be in deep trouble if their threes aren’t falling. I don’t think they will and I think Texas A&M is simply an all-around superior team.

🏀 Pick: Texas A&M -3