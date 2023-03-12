March Madness: UCLA secures No. 2 seed in West; USC makes NCAA tournament

UCLA secured a No. 2 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Sunday and will play 15th-seeded North Carolina Asheville in the first round of the West Regional on Thursday in Sacramento, as the Bruins continue their quest to win their first national championship since 1995.

USC made the tournament as a No. 10 seed and will play No. 7 Michigan State in the first round of the East Regional in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.

Fourteenth-seeded UC Santa Barbara (27-7), the Big West conference co-champion, will play No. 3 Baylor in a South Region showdown Friday in Denver.

The second-ranked Bruins (29-5) lost to Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament championship game for the second straight year Saturday, stifling their chances of landing a No. 1 seed. USC (22-10) fell to Arizona State in the quarterfinals.

Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue were the top seeds.

Here’s a rundown of the matchups for the First Four and the first round:

SOUTH REGION

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi/Southeast Missouri State

No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman

No. 6 Creighton No. 11 North Carolina State

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Princeton

MIDWEST REGION

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 12 Drake

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Mississippi State/Pittsburgh

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate

WEST REGION

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Howard

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Virginia Commonwealth

No. 4 Connecticut vs. No. 13 Iona

No. 6 Texas Christian vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Nevada

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon

No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 North Carolina Asheville

EAST REGION

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson

No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 USC

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on the NCAA tournament bracket soon.