March Madness: UCLA secures No. 2 seed in West; USC makes NCAA tournament
UCLA secured a No. 2 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Sunday and will play 15th-seeded North Carolina Asheville in the first round of the West Regional on Thursday in Sacramento, as the Bruins continue their quest to win their first national championship since 1995.
USC made the tournament as a No. 10 seed and will play No. 7 Michigan State in the first round of the East Regional in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.
Fourteenth-seeded UC Santa Barbara (27-7), the Big West conference co-champion, will play No. 3 Baylor in a South Region showdown Friday in Denver.
March Madness is upon us. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The second-ranked Bruins (29-5) lost to Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament championship game for the second straight year Saturday, stifling their chances of landing a No. 1 seed. USC (22-10) fell to Arizona State in the quarterfinals.
Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue were the top seeds.
Here’s a rundown of the matchups for the First Four and the first round:
SOUTH REGION
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi/Southeast Missouri State
No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia
No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston
No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman
No. 6 Creighton No. 11 North Carolina State
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara
No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Princeton
MIDWEST REGION
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky
No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn
No. 5 Miami vs. No. 12 Drake
No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State
No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Mississippi State/Pittsburgh
No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate
WEST REGION
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Howard
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois
No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Virginia Commonwealth
No. 4 Connecticut vs. No. 13 Iona
No. 6 Texas Christian vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Nevada
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon
No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 North Carolina Asheville
EAST REGION
No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson
No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic
No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence
No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 USC
No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont
This is a developing story. The Times will have more on the NCAA tournament bracket soon.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.