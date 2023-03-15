NCAA tournament bracket picks: J. Brady McCollough’s prediction for every game

Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. (3) jumps over Texas A&M forward Julius Marble to chase the ball during the first half of the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament on March 10 in Nashville. (John Amis / Associated Press)

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Howard

Thursday, 11 a.m.

TV: TBS

Line: Kansas by 21

Pick: The Jayhawks won’t be fazed by the pressure of defending their national championship.

Kansas 88, Howard 61

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois

Thursday, 1:30 p.m.

TV: TBS

Line: Arkansas by 2.5.

Pick: This is an intriguing matchup of teams that could give Kansas a nervous Saturday. Arkansas is the pick because of its talent at guard, where Illinois is lacking.

Arkansas 75, Illinois 71

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Virginia Commonwealth

Friday, 11 a.m.

TV: TBS

Line: Saint Mary’s by 4.

Pick: VCU will try to speed up the Gaels with its trademark pressure defense, but Saint Mary’s has seen it all and is tournament tested.

Saint Mary’s 63, VCU 56

Advertisement

No. 4 Connecticut vs. No. 13 Iona

Friday, 1:30 p.m.

TV: TBS

Line: UConn by 9.

Pick: Rick Pitino against a Hurley brother in March? That’s delicious. Iona is certainly capable beyond the Pitino pedigree, but Dan Hurley’s Huskies just have too much quality depth.

Connecticut 68, Iona 62

No. 6 Texas Christian vs. No. 11 Arizona State

Friday, 7:05 p.m.

TV: TruTV

Line: N/A

Pick: TCU nearly knocked off Arizona in the second round last season and returns all the key pieces from that team. The Horned Frogs won’t back down from Arizona State.

TCU 78, Arizona State 65

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon

Friday, 4:35 p.m.

TV: TruTV

Line: Gonzaga by 15.5.

Pick: The Bulldogs may not have a No. 1 seed this year, but they still have the No. 1 offense in the country according to Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency ratings.

Gonzaga 89, Grand Canyon 68

No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State

Thursday, 4:35 p.m.

TV: TruTV

Line: Northwestern by 1.5.

Pick: The Wildcats and Broncos are similar teams, defined by their defensive guile. This one will be a grind to the wire.

Boise State 62, Northwestern 60

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC-Asheville

Thursday, 7:05 p.m.

TV: TruTV

Line: UCLA by 18.

Pick: KenPom’s efficiency metrics view UNC-Asheville as the luckiest team in the country this year. The luck will run out against the experienced Bruins.

UCLA 76, UNC-Asheville 61