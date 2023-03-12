Full coverage: 2023 NCAA basketball tournament

This year’s 68-team field is set, with UCLA and USC prepared to begin their quest to reach the Final Four in Houston.

The UCLA men’s basketball team, which fell to Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament championship game Saturday night, is the No. 2 seed in the West Region and will play No. 15 UNC Asheville in the first round Thursday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Arizona claimed the South Region’s No. 2 seed and will face No. 15 Princeton on Thursday, also in Sacramento.

The USC men’s basketball team, which lost to Arizona State in the quarterfinals, is headed to the East Region as the No. 10 seed, taking on No. 7 Michigan State in the first round Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

The tournament tips off Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four games. The first round starts Thursday. The women’s 68-team bracket will be revealed at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Check out The Times’ complete coverage of the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments.

