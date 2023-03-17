Letters to Sports: Kade West and Cerritos College deserved better

The motivation, guts, and determination of deaf/autistic athlete Kade West, and his embrace of the sport of basketball with the heart of a champion, was absolutely heartwarming and touching. The humanity of his endearing coach, Russ May, was so admirable.

On the other hand, the idiotic incompetence of the California Community College Athletic Assn. was stunning and infuriating.

Rick Solomon

Lake Balboa

I applaud Mr. Plaschke for his astute article about Kade West playing for Cerritos College. Perhaps we need to redefine what winning really is and when a “forfeiture” is clearly worth it.

Susan Obler

Chicago

Heartbreaking read. Kudos to coach Russ May, his team, and true basketball star Kade West. To the CCCAA, “Any fool can make a rule and any fool will mind it.” (H.D. Thoreau).

Tom Northam

Lakewood

At the very least, those 12 CCCAA board members should all resign. And I thought I hated the NCAA.

Susan Kovinsky

Oxnard