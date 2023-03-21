Advertisement
Cam Newton is throwing at Auburn’s pro day? Imagine the possibilities ...

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) enters the field through smoke during player introductions
Some guy named Cam Newton is throwing at Auburn’s pro day Tuesday. Maybe if he’s lucky it will lead to a successful NFL career.
(Brian Westerholt / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Tuesday is Auburn’s pro day.

What a great opportunity for a bunch of up-and-coming football players.

Like this one kid, Cam Newton.

Ever heard of him?

Anyway, he’s throwing alongside some other ex-Tigers, all looking to impress NFL scouts.

Sounds like a pretty daunting task, but this Newton guy has plenty of confidence.

“Ain’t 32 [quarterbacks] better than me,” the plucky youngster said in a video posted on social media Monday. “You dig?”

With a positive attitude like that, he might just make it in the league.

Maybe he’ll be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. Who has that pick again? Oh, yeah, Carolina. Can’t you just picture Newton in Panther Blue?

Maybe then he’ll be named offensive rookie of the year.

And later maybe even league MVP.

And then lead the Panthers all the way to the Super Bowl.

Hopefully his career won’t later be derailed by injuries.

And hopefully he won’t end up out of the league before he’s ready.

But, if that does happen, maybe he’ll get to take part in Auburn’s pro day 12 years after the first time, in hopes of getting another shot at the NFL.

Wouldn’t that be something?

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

