Ready to tee off for Masters 2023? Here’s how to stay on course

Want to play Augusta?

No problem.

It’s $75 per round, cart included. Keep in mind, that’s Augusta Municipal Golf Course, about 3½ miles south of Augusta National.

Not every out-of-towner immediately recognizes that distinction. They dial up the course affectionately known as “The Patch,” thinking they’re calling the most exclusive golf club in the world.

“We have tons of people call, and they just want to know the address so they can come in and buy some merchandise,” said Andre Lacey, the burly club pro at Augusta Municipal told the Los Angeles Times in 2019. “They get here and it’s like, ‘This isn’t Augusta National.’ So, sorry.”

From this point forward, though, the two courses will be linked. Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announced Wednesday that the club is going to support a joint partnership among The Patch, Augusta Technical College and First Tee of Augusta to continue to grow the game.

That means the home of the Masters will be assisting in the renovation of The Patch in order, in Ridley’s words, to “usher in a new era for public golf in our city.”

So maybe those callers weren’t confused about the merchandise, just ahead of their time.