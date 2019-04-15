There’s something special about the Masters — even for a veteran reporter

This year was the first time I had covered or even attended this storied event, an assignment that topped my career bucket list, and it turned out to be a Masters for the ages. Even though 90% of the events I cover are NFL-related, I was at Pebble Beach in 2000, standing at the edge of the 18th green when Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open by a record-setting 15 strokes. I was covering golf (and primarily the Raiders) for the San Jose Mercury News at the time, and I probably didn’t fully appreciate the magnitude of what I was watching. But it’s especially meaningful with the U.S. Open back at Pebble Beach in June, and Tiger in the midst of this incredible comeback.