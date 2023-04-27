NFL draft 2023: How to watch, what time does it start and everything else to know

The Chargers have the 21st overall pick Thursday. On Friday, they have the 54th (second round) and 85th picks (third round), followed by one pick per round on Saturday at Nos. 125, 156, 200 and 239.
The Rams don’t have a first-round pick again this year — that belongs to the Detroit Lions as part of the trade that brought Matthew Stafford to L.A. before the 2022 season.
But they have plenty of picks on the final two days of the draft — one in the second round (No. 36), two in the third (69, 77), three in the fifth (167, 171, 177), three in the sixth (182, 189, 191) and two in the seventh (223, 234).