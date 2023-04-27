NFL draft 2023: How to watch, what time does it start and everything else to know

It was less than three months ago that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Seems like only yesterday, doesn’t it?

OK, it doesn’t. Every day since NFL season ended seems like an eternity, and it’s going to get only worse over the next three months or so before training camps open.

Luckily we get a reprieve this week:

The 2023 NFL draft!

The three-day event will be over before you know it, so you better be prepared. Here’s everything you need to know: