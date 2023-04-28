Letters to Sports: Curses! Clippers fans are fed up with failure

Say what you will about Russell Westbrook, but at least he plays. The same can’t be said for Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. What good are “superstars” if they don’t play? It’s probably too late, but how about going from “day to day,” to “night after night?”

Roger Kraemer

Brea

::

Advertisement

As a long-suffering Clippers fan, my suggestion to ending the “Clippers Curse” as mentioned by Bill Plaschke is: change their name! Are your listening, Steve?

Beverlyn M. Jackson

Rialto

::

The Clippers played with great heart and should be commended, but unless and until the Clippers get a rabbi, cantor, reverend, priest, minister, imam, shaman, Buddhist monk, Hindi punari, Mormon bishop, witch doctor, atheist, astrologist, Hare Krishna, exorcist, and boogie man all gathered preseason on center court intoning “Lift the Curse, Lift the Curse,” no reasonable Clippers fan should have any expectation of the Clippers winning a championship.

Zev Brooks

Coto de Caza

Advertisement

::

Wealth disparity is a very real thing in this country, but I did find it funny when Steve Ballmer re-signed Kawhi Leonard to a lucrative contract. Proof that even the rich can be suckers just like the rest of us.

Scott R. Denny

Santa Ana

::

Wrong time of the year for the Clippers to have the best bench in basketball: Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Advertisement

Ron Ovadia

Irvine

::

When I think about the Clippers, I don’t think about them being cursed. I don’t think about Paul George or Kawhi Leonard. I don’t think about Chris Paul or Blake Griffin either. The one name that I will always associate with the Clippers is Donald T. Sterling. And I know that I am not alone.

That’s where Steve Ballmer blew it. As soon as he bought the team, he should have rebranded. The team may be better now, but the mere name “Clippers” will forever be associated with decades of losing and with racism.

It’s time to change the name of a team that has been a historic blight on our city. It’s not too late.

Advertisement

Jim Bendat

Los Angeles

::

Kawhi Leonard makes Anthony Davis look like Lou Gehrig in terms of durability.

Paul George, for whom the Clippers gave up 450 draft choices to obtain, gave himself the nickname “Playoff P” even though every single significant statistic of his is worse in the postseason than regular season.

There is a reason one team in the area hangs 17 championship banners while the other covers up those 17 when they play.

Advertisement

Erik Schuman

Fountain Valley

::

After being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said, “We have to get back to honoring and respecting the regular season.” Really? How is load management justified then, which supposedly rests your star players for the postseason?

Wayne Muramatsu

Cerritos

::

Advertisement

So Paul George and Kawhi Leonard miss the playoffs after being load managed all year to ensure their health for the playoffs. How did that go Clippers brass? Another Clippers debacle for a team that their loyal fans have been waiting on and hoping for the last 30 years.

Mitch Razook

La Quinta

::

The biggest Clippers star of them all is coach Tyronn Lue. Despite injuries and underperforming players, Lue kept his cool and gave his team a chance to advance into the playoffs. Lue for MVC (most valuable coach)!

Patrick Kelley

Los Angeles