Want Lakers vs. Warriors playoff tickets? No problem, as long as money is no object

Lakers forward LeBron James stands behind Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry
LeBron James, left, and Stephen Curry are among those providing star power to the Lakers-Warriors playoff series, which comes to Crypto.com Arena for Saturday’s Game 3.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
By Bill Shaikin
Hollywood loves its stars, never more so than on a Saturday night. And, for a duo with star power, it would be difficult to beat LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

It would not be difficult to get tickets to Saturday night’s NBA playoff game between the Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

It would, however, be expensive.

On Thursday, The Times checked three ticket sites, including one accessed through the Lakers’ team website. The prices were similar: You aren’t getting inside the arena for less than $500 per ticket, once you account for fees.

If money is no object, Ticketmaster offered two courtside seats for $89,540, including fees.

Star power need not be so expensive. Elsewhere on Saturday night, the two brightest stars in baseball — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout — and the rest of the Angels are playing the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium, with first place in the American League West on the line.

StubHub has tickets for $9, fees included. The fireworks show after the game is free.

Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

