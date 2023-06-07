The Iron Sheik, wrestling and social media legend, dies at 81
Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known as professional wrestling legend the Iron Sheik, has died, according to a statement posted on his social media accounts. He was 81.
“Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling,” the statement read on his Twitter account, which has more than 642,000 followers. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”
World Wrestling Entertainment retweeted the statement, writing: “WWE is saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, and extends its condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”
