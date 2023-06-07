Advertisement
The Iron Sheik, wrestling and social media legend, dies at 81

The Iron Sheik poses at a convention.
The Iron Sheik at a New York convention in 2006. The wrestling legend’s real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri.
(Bobby Bank / WireImage via Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known as professional wrestling legend the Iron Sheik, has died, according to a statement posted on his social media accounts. He was 81.

“Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling,” the statement read on his Twitter account, which has more than 642,000 followers. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”

World Wrestling Entertainment retweeted the statement, writing: “WWE is saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, and extends its condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

