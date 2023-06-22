Advertisement
Sports

What a trip: Aaron Rodgers says psychedelics have given him ‘a deeper self-love’

In a horizontal frame Aaron Rodgers, left, gestures with his left hand while talking into a hand-held microphone
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, chats with podcaster Aubrey Marcus during the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference Wednesday in Denver.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Share

Maybe Aaron Rodgers is right.

Maybe psychedelic drugs can be more helpful than harmful. Maybe the federal government should decriminalize them because of that, as the longtime Green Bay Packers and recently acquired New York Jets quarterback and others advocated for during the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference in Denver this week.

But does he have to seem so smug talking about it, as he did Wednesday night onstage with podcaster Aubrey Marcus?

Advertisement

“Is it not ironic that the things that actually expand your mind are illegal and the things that keep you in the lower chakras and dumb you down have been legal for centuries?” Rogers asked the audience while speaking onstage with Marcus at the Colorado Convention Center.

SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 24, 2022 - - MFT Licensed Psychotherapist Karina Sergi, left, talks with study participant M. who prepares for her second psilocybin session at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica on February 24, 2022. The Pacific Neuroscience Institute has been exploring in a study the use of psilocybin in therapy. The study, which recruited participants with alcohol use disorder, is gauging the tolerability and effectiveness of playing an immersive video of nature scenes as the psilocybin session begins. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

Scientists explore using psychedelics to treat alcohol, drug disorders

Psilocybin and many other psychedelics are broadly prohibited under federal law. But U.S. researchers have been legally scrutinizing their use in scores of clinical trials.

Psychedelics are prohibited under federal law, although U.S. researchers have been conducting numerous clinical trials approved by the government, looking into the drugs’ effects on a number of ailments and disorders. The Food and Drug Administration has deemed the psychedelic psilocybin a potential “breakthrough therapy” for treating depression.

Rodgers has spoken before about his use of the plant-based psychedelic ayahuasca, and apparently has gotten some guff about it.

“I guarantee you all these bums who want to come after me online about my experience and stuff, they’ve never tried it,” Rodgers said Wednesday night. “They’re the perfect people for it. We need to get these people taking it.”

The conference is being hosted by the Multidisciplinary Assn. for Psychedelic Studies, an advocacy group that has found an enthusiastic voice in Rodgers.

FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts as he leaves the field.

Sports

New York Jets agree to acquire Aaron Rodgers in trade with Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to trade four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

“We have the opportunity to change the conversation by dispelling these archaic myths about the dangers of [psychedelics] or the negative side effects or whatever it might be and start to share the actual wisdom and truth about it,” Rodgers said.

“And I think that’s how we move this conversation forward is more people to be out there comfortable talking about their own journeys — their spiritual journey, their medicine journey, their ceremonies — so that we can bring this to people that need it.”

At one point, Rodgers even seemed to credit ayahuasca with his on-field improvement between the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

“The previous year — 26 touchdowns, four interceptions, we had a good season,” Rodgers said. “Ayahuasca — 48 touchdowns, five, interceptions, MVP. What are you going to say?”

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation lists many possible effects of ayahuasca. They include nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, euphoria, anxiety and intense hallucinations.

Rogers mentioned another one from his experience.

“I found a deeper self-love,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

Wait, who knew that was even possible?

Man, that ayahuasca stuff is good.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Sports

Aaron Rodgers thinks ‘down years’ for him are career years for most QBs. Are they?

Aaron Rodgers has set a high standard for himself, which may have prompted him to say “a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks.”

Sports
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement