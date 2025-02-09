Aaron Rodgers era apparently over with Jets, as team reportedly informs QB it’s moving on

The New York Jets have informed quarterback Aaron Rodgers that they are moving on from him next season, according to Fox Sports.

The Aaron Rodgers era appears to be over for the New York Jets.

Fox Sports reporter Jay Glazer reported Sunday at Super Bowl LIX that the four-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl MVP flew to New Jersey last week to discuss his future with the organization “only to be told that the team was moving on from him.”

The Jets informed Aaron Rodgers they are "moving on" from him. pic.twitter.com/6rGD8mOLKF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

ESPN also reported that Rodgers “is unlikely to remain” with the Jets for a third season this fall. The Jets have yet to announce any such move or publicly comment on the reports.

It is unclear whether Rodgers will be cut or traded by the Jets. It is also unknown whether the 41-year-old Rodgersquarterback wants to return for a 21st season with a third NFL team. He said late last season that before making any decision on his future, he wanted “a break mentally to kind of refresh and put my feet in the sand, and see where I’m at after that.”

Rogers was selected at No. 24 overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 2005 draft. He spent three years as Brett Favre’s backup before becoming the starting quarterback, leading the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV and to the NFC championship game four more times.

Traded to the Jets in April 2023, Rodgers suffered a season-ending ankle injury on just his fourth offensive snap of the season. He returned in 2024 but with disappointing results. The Jets finished 5-12, with Rodgers completing 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.