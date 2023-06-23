Advertisement
Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz hits for the cycle against Braves

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game.
Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning Friday against the Atlanta Braves.
(Aaron Doster / Associated Press)
Associated Press
CINCINNATI — 

Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz became the first Cincinnati Reds player in 24 years to hit for the cycle when he accomplished the feat Friday against the Atlanta Braves.

De La Cruz doubled to open the second inning, had a two-run homer in the third, a run-scoring single to center in the fifth and tripled in the sixth for his fourth RBI of the night. The last hit increased the Reds’ lead to 11-7.

The cycle is the franchise’s seventh overall — fifth since 1900 — and first since Eric Davis did it against San on June 2, 1989.

