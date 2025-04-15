Advertisement
Loyola selects Cameron Joyce to be its new basketball coach

Cameron Joyce flashes a big smile as he poses for a photo.
Cameron Joyce is moving from St. Ignatius in Cleveland to become basketball coach at Loyola.
(St. Ignatius)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Cameron Joyce, whose father, Dru Joyce II, coached LeBron James in high school, is the new basketball coach at Loyola. He was head coach at St. Ignatius in Cleveland and has experience working at the college level.

His father was head coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary during James’ high school career.

Loyola took a long look at some local high school coaches but ended up going outside California to select Joyce. Heavily involved was Loyola principal and the new president, Jamal Adams, a former Loyola basketball coach.

Joyce, 36, won a state championship last year. He took over the program in 2019. His brother, Dru Joyce III, is head coach at Duquesne.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

