Loyola selects Cameron Joyce to be its new basketball coach

Cameron Joyce, whose father, Dru Joyce II, coached LeBron James in high school, is the new basketball coach at Loyola. He was head coach at St. Ignatius in Cleveland and has experience working at the college level.

His father was head coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary during James’ high school career.

Loyola took a long look at some local high school coaches but ended up going outside California to select Joyce. Heavily involved was Loyola principal and the new president, Jamal Adams, a former Loyola basketball coach.

Joyce, 36, won a state championship last year. He took over the program in 2019. His brother, Dru Joyce III, is head coach at Duquesne.