Tom Brady insists he’s done playing football. Can’t imagine why no one believes him

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady went on record yet again Thursday to insist he’s not planning on making an NFL comeback.

Tom Brady is done.

Really, he is.

No more playing in the NFL for that guy.

How many times does ol’ TB12 have to say it?

“I’m certain I’m not playing again,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion told Sports Illustrated on Thursday. “So I’ve tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that, cause I’ve already told people that lots of times.”

Brady is right — he has said that a number of times.

Like that time in January 2022 ... so what if he took it back two months later and went on to play another season before announcing his retirement again in February?

How dare people doubt him this time around?

It’s not like he recently agreed to join a team’s ownership group, then that team’s quarterback situation got a little murky.

Oh wait, that did happen.

Well, given that and Brady’s history of being a bit wishy-washy, it makes sense that some people may wonder if the old man has another season left in him.

But, nope, Brady said he’s enjoying his year off before starting his broadcasting gig with Fox Sports in 2024, “just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support different things that they have going on.”

So there you have it. Tom Brady is definitely done playing football.

Or is he?