MLB All-Star Home Run Derby: How to watch, TV channel and start time
What you need to know: The Dodgers’ All-Star Mookie Betts will be in the eight-player field of baseball’s Home Run Derby Monday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Betts, who has hit 25 home runs in the regular season and is seeded third, will face sixth-seeded Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round.
Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox is the top-seeded slugger in the Derby, and he will be challenged by eighth-seeded Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles.
At 5 feet 9 and 180 pounds, Mookie Betts doesn’t have the build of typical power hitter, but the Dodgers star finds a way to send the ball flying.
The first round will also feature second-seeded Pete Alonzo of the New York Mets against seventh-seeded Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners. And fourth-seeded Adolis Garcia competes against fifth-seeded Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Rodriguez, who will be swinging away in front of a hometown crowd, finished second in last year’s Derby to Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres.
Alonzo, a two-time champion in 2019 and 2021, will try to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time winners.
How to watch, stream and listen to the game
When: Monday at 5 p.m. PDT
Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App.
Radio: ESPN Radio
