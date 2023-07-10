MLB All-Star Home Run Derby: How to watch, TV channel and start time

Dodgers star Mookie Betts will be one of the eight players competing in the 2023 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday night.

Betts, who has hit 25 home runs in the regular season and is seeded third, will face sixth-seeded Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round.

Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox is the top-seeded slugger in the Derby, and he will be challenged by eighth-seeded Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles.

The first round will also feature second-seeded Pete Alonzo of the New York Mets against seventh-seeded Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners. And fourth-seeded Adolis Garcia competes against fifth-seeded Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rodriguez, who will be swinging away in front of a hometown crowd, finished second in last year’s Derby to Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres.

Alonzo, a two-time champion in 2019 and 2021, will try to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time winners.

How to watch, stream and listen to the game

When: Monday at 5 p.m. PDT

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App.

Radio: ESPN Radio