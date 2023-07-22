Advertisement
Letters to Sports: Readers lament loss of box scores, cheer return of TV listings

I agree with every letter writer. Except the person identified as the sports editor whose name I do not recall ever seeing until a few days ago when it was attached to a gushing introduction to the new and mostly useless section. All in a week when I am notified the price of my subscription is going up! No, it is not, it will be canceled! I am a longtime subscriber — back to Jim Murray and Bill Dwyre. I now refuse to pay more for less.

James Dunlevey
Menifee

::

I am joining the myriad subscribers in canceling my subscription in protest against your decision to stop printing baseball scores, standings, schedules, and box scores. It astounds me that a major municipal paper does not even carry their home team’s results. Definitely minor league.

Peter Lefcourt
Los Angeles

::

While most of the ire from recent letters is about the loss of box scores for the Dodgers, what happens when football starts up, college and pro. We have two teams in each category and lots of local high school teams. Then we have two pro basketball teams. ... no coverage of them. This is nothing short of an abandonment by The Times of a large part of the fabric of L.A. It is time for L.A. to abandon The Times. For over 30 years I have subscribed to The Times. Bye, bye.

Steve Heaney
Los Angeles

::

Signs the apocalypse is upon us:

1. The UCLA defensive coordinator signed for $1 million. 2. An NBA summer league game attracted more viewers than an ESPN MLB game of the week. 3. The New York Times shuttered its Sports page. 4. The L.A. Times Sports section no longer includes box scores, standings or game coverage. 5. Squeaky clean Northwestern is neither squeaky nor clean. 6. Cody Bellnger is hitting over .300.

Dave Sanderson
La Cañada

::

This past week I was reading your Obituaries section, as I have done each day for years.

I noticed a glaring omission, your Sports Page.

May it Rest In Peace.

Oscar Rosalez
Diamond Bar

::

I have finally found someone that likes the new Sports section that lacks MLB standings: Arte Moreno.

Art Valenzuela
Santa Ana

A different view

I read the readers’ reactions as being typical of spoiled reactionaries. Removal of box scores and standings lead to canceled subscriptions? These shared thoughts from readers sound like terrible tantrums from individuals who want it all and at no cost.

There’s some sort of special connection to what is no longer viable and wanting it forever. Box scores, TV listings and standings can be easily found on the many sports apps that I assume are on a supporter’s phone. Even now, something as easy as unlocking your smartphone, tablet or laptop is seen as some sort of burden. Athletes and the sports they play have such a tremendous reach now, and the stories they provide are complex, nuanced and carry a special interest. I trust the sports writers and photographers of the L.A. Times to engage these athletes and those involved to provide important stories and awesome photos to their readers.

Elio Paolo Fiorentini
Rancho Santa Margarita

::

Oh, the joy Sunday morning upon opening the Sports section to see the return of the TV listings. I can forego the box scores, but league standings of all local teams (easily amended with an “as published date”), precaps and recaps, some longer analysis (Jack Harris as an example) and action photos are essential. Online access is not as enjoyable as reading the hard copy newspaper delivered to my door. Know your print reading audience.

Ruth Mehringer
Los Angeles

::

Thank you for re-establishing “Today on the air.” As a suffering fan of the Cleveland Guardians, I missed Saturday’s FS1 televised Guardians-Rangers game because it was not printed on that day. Next, please re-institute baseball standings and schedule!

Bob Lentz
Sylmar

What should Arte do?

In his July 18 column “Moreno must deal with Dodgers,” Bill Plaschke laid out a tightly reasoned and completely logical argument as to why Arte Moreno needs to trade Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers. Bill is absolutely correct in asserting that such a trade is the only smart move at the Angels’ disposal, but he has more faith in Arte Moreno’s baseball judgment than long-suffering Angels fans do.

George Legg
Rolling Hills Estates

::

Again Plaschke goes off the rails. He wants Friedman to give up prospects before the trade deadline to obtain Ohtani from the Angels. Somehow, he thinks by trading for him now, Ohtani would avoid free agency at the end of the season. It would take several top-of-the-line prospects to rent Ohtani for the rest of the season. The cost would by way too high.

Victor Benickes
Los Angeles

::

To trade Shohei Ohtani is to wave the white flag for every season until 2030 when Mike Trout’s contract expires. Arte should be carving statues of those two for the home plate plaza.

Michael Meilan
Burbank

A silver lining

Look on the bright side, if nothing else, Dodgers’ struggling free agent-to-be Julio Urías should be more affordable to re-sign.

Steve Ross
Carmel

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com

