‘Lets go Bronny … we all pullin for u’: Sports world reacts to LeBron James’ son’s cardiac arrest
USC freshman Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest Monday during a Trojans basketball workout, and reaction on social media was almost immediate after the news broke Tuesday morning.
The 18-year-old son of Lakers star LeBron James is currently in stable condition, a spokesperson for the James family said.
There has been an outpouring of prayers and wishes for a fast recovery for Bronny James.
The 18-year-old son of Lakers star LeBron James suffers cardiac arrest during a USC workout Monday. His family says he is in stable condition.
Among the well-wishers were former Lakers Magic Johnson, Metta World Peace and Mychal Thompson; tennis legend Billie Jean King; college basketball broadcasting legend Dick Vitale; current NBA players Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks; the Miami Heat, a team that LeBron James led to two NBA titles and four finals appearances; and former NFL players Dez Bryant and Robert Griffin III.
“Good news that @itsBronnyJames son of Savannah & @KingJames after major scare from cardiac arrest yesterday is improving & out of ICU,” Vitale wrote.
“Sending our support and prayers to Bronny James and the entire James family following Bronny’s cardiac arrest,” King tweeted. “You are all in our thoughts.”
“When you get a chance send a prayer up for Bronny James,” Griffin tweeted. “He collapsed on the basketball court yesterday, went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the ICU. He is now out of the ICU and in stable condition, but his continued recovery and health is what we all pray for.”
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and die hard Lakers fan Flea also sent positive thoughts toward the young player.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.