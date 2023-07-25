‘Lets go Bronny … we all pullin for u’: Sports world reacts to LeBron James’ son’s cardiac arrest

Bronny James, a freshman for USC basketball and son of Lakers star LeBron James, is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest Monday during basketball practice.

USC freshman Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest Monday during a Trojans basketball workout, and reaction on social media was almost immediate after the news broke Tuesday morning.

The 18-year-old son of Lakers star LeBron James is currently in stable condition, a spokesperson for the James family said.

There has been an outpouring of prayers and wishes for a fast recovery for Bronny James.

Advertisement

Among the well-wishers were former Lakers Magic Johnson, Metta World Peace and Mychal Thompson; tennis legend Billie Jean King; college basketball broadcasting legend Dick Vitale; current NBA players Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks; the Miami Heat, a team that LeBron James led to two NBA titles and four finals appearances; and former NFL players Dez Bryant and Robert Griffin III.

Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 25, 2023

“Good news that ⁦@itsBronnyJames son of Savannah & ⁦@KingJames⁩ after major scare from cardiac arrest yesterday is improving & out of ICU,” Vitale wrote.

Prayers up for the James family…Praying for a full recovery for Bronny…🙏🏽 — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) July 25, 2023

And Bronny is such a nice yung man…Lets go Bronny…we all pullin for u… — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) July 25, 2023

Prayers for Bronny. What a great kid.

Come back stronger young fella.

Get better and feel better. ❤️ — Metta (@MettaWorld37) July 25, 2023

“Sending our support and prayers to Bronny James and the entire James family following Bronny’s cardiac arrest,” King tweeted. “You are all in our thoughts.”

Bronny 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 25, 2023

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 for Bronny — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 25, 2023

Praying for Bronny🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 25, 2023

Get well soon, Bronny! Our prayers and best wishes go out to the James family. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 25, 2023

“When you get a chance send a prayer up for Bronny James,” Griffin tweeted. “He collapsed on the basketball court yesterday, went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the ICU. He is now out of the ICU and in stable condition, but his continued recovery and health is what we all pray for.”

Bronny 🙏🏿 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 25, 2023

Bronny 🙏🏼 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 25, 2023

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and die hard Lakers fan Flea also sent positive thoughts toward the young player.