Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest at USC workout and is in stable condition

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice on Monday, his family announced. He is in stable condition.

Bronny James, the touted USC freshman and son of Lakers star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest at USC basketball workout on Monday.

James, 18, is currently in stable condition after a brief stretch in the intensive care unit, according to a spokesperson for the James family.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the James family said in a statement.

Advertisement

USC Sports How USC trainers saved Vincent Iwuchukwu after cardiac arrest How did USC and Vincent Iwuchukwu find a way to get the game-changing player back on the court after he suffered cardiac arrest during preseason practice?

This is the second time in the past year the USC medical staff has responded to a men’s basketball player suffering cardiac arrest during practice. Center Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed at a practice last summer and was revived by USC athletic trainers. He made a full recovery and returned the basketball court six months later.

Check back soon for updates on this developing story.