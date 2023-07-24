I joined the Fanatics’ board and [chief executive] Michael Rubin and Josh were partners in the 76ers and Josh wanted to speak with me and we started talking and realized that we were two men that had similar thinking, in terms of how to be successful but also how to give back to the community. That’s why we ended up being partners because our values were aligned. It wasn’t just about making money. It was how do we improve the communities that we do business in. Once he said that, I was jumping for joy because those are the type of partners I want to be in business with. Now I get a call back from him when the Denver Broncos went up for sale and he said, ‘Magic, I’d like for you to be one of my partners and we should go after the Denver Broncos.’ I was jumping for joy, I was so excited. We ended up losing, but we stayed in touch. As soon as the Commanders went up for sale, I got that call from Josh. The first thing I said to him, just like I said to Mark Walter of the Dodgers, ‘Do you want to win?’ That’s my No. 1 question to everybody. I want to win. He said yes. And what I love about him is he said he wants me to have a major role.

