Advertisement
Sports

Letters to Sports: Shohei Ohtani stays with Angels, but is that a good deal?

Angels star Shohei Ohtani points to the crowd as he leaves the mound during a game in July.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the mound during a game in July.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Share
1

I did a double take after reading Mr. Plaschke’s column about the Angels and Shohei Ohtani. For the first time in a long while, I completely agree with Bill. The Angels made a huge mistake in not trading away Ohtani for an arsenal of quality prospects.

They have a young nucleus, Mike Trout, and a respectable coaching staff. The players they would have received for Ohtani could’ve been the last few pieces needed to put them on track for a decade’s worth of winning. Instead of growing long-term organizational talent, owner Arte Moreno continues to build his team around one or two big-name players. Mr. Moreno, can you tell us the definition of insanity?

Rob Demonteverde
Brea

Advertisement

::

While Bill Plashke’s position is reasoned in arguing that the Angels should have traded Shohei Ohtani, the Boston Red Sox did not win a World Series for 84 years after trading Babe Ruth for $125,000 in cash to improve their club. You simply do not trade away a player of Ohtani’s once-in-a-lifetime greatness.

Scott Bentley
Port Hueneme

::

I would like to thank former Angels GM Billy Eppler for introducing Shohei Ohtani to Southern California. The great thing about the Anaheim organization is that they cultivated Shohei to become what he is today.

Do you believe any other organization would have agreed to let him play both ways? Or go out for a year with arm surgery and then let him swing away? I believe that Ohtani and the Angels are a perfect fit to lead the Angels to a World Series and possible world championship.

Dean Connor
Fontana

::

Once Shohei Ohtani took the doubt and confusion off the table by saying he didn’t want to be traded, he wanted to charge for the playoffs, the Angels jelled and have been rampaging ever since. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a trade to be made. If Shohei agrees to a deal with the Angels, now’s the time to trade Mike Trout to the Yankees, who are desperate for outfielders and can afford his contract, freeing up the money Arte Moreno will need to give Shohei his 10-year, $600-million deal.

Advertisement

In return, the Angels can shore up a couple of positions and get the prospects they need to not just be a playoff-level winner, but a dynasty. Sounds unthinkable, but it’s the savvy move.

Mitch Paradise
Los Angeles

2

No relief in sight

Watching the Dodgers’ 4-0 lead disappear after the first-inning grand slam by Max Muncy last Sunday is absurd. Dave Roberts watches everything going on but does not remove Emmet Sheehan or warm anyone in the bullpen. They know Sheehan doesn’t have it and they just allow a game that they should win to vanish. Every game counts.

Marty Olinick
West Hills

::

With all due respect to Jack Harris, just turn the page. The Dodgers have not won as many championships as they should have expressly because of pitching issues.

Advertisement

Long-ball teams sell tickets and get everyone excited, then the playoffs begin and the teams with pitching depth win. Simple as that. It’s one thing to groom prospects. Quite another to have a staff full of arms when you need them.

Jeff Heister
Chatsworth

::

The investigation “inside the Dodgers’ farm system” gave me the creepy feeling that it was TMI. Too Much Information for the other 29 teams we compete with. The technology used is probably well known throughout the league. But the “secret sauce” the Dodgers create with their coordinated development plans, tailored for each individual player, seemed unusual. Well, “Not for long!” as they say.

Laura Owen
Pacific Palisades

3

Championship hindsight

Great reporting and insight by Jack Harris about the Dodgers’ return to Arlington and the site of their bubble World Series title. After reading the players’ description and disappointment about what they missed out on, it’s pretty clear what the Dodgers should do. Whenever they decide to honor the team, the city and the Dodgers should host some sort of parade so we can properly celebrate in a way that was taken away from everyone.

Advertisement

Greg Wagner
Huntington Beach

::

Dodger management must consider a trade deadline acquisition of two members of the Chicago Cubs organization: Cody Bellinger and the coach who fixed him.

Rich Sperber
Woodland Hills

::

Besides the need for pitching, it should be obvious what else has been missing from this Dodgers team.

We watch the Red Sox and the Dodgers every single night, and it is excruciating watching Justin Turner tear up the American League night after night. Every single night I think, “How is he not still a Dodger?”

Advertisement

Turner is revered in Boston and was labeled yesterday by manager Alex Cora as “the most important player on this team.” And how could he not be?

Dan Johnson
Salem, Va.

4

Simply splendid

Watching Freddie Freeman makes me remember how great Ted Williams was.

Bennett Mintz
Chatsworth

5

Happy return

Welcome back, Kiké Hernandez. This time let’s stick to fist bumps after homers. No more forearm bashing!

Advertisement

Steve Briseno
Mission Viejo

6

Inspiring effort

There are so many interesting behind-the-scenes back stories in L.A.’s world of sports. The passing of Annette O’Malley by Bill Shaikin was a story that I’ll never forget. Thank you, Bill.

Patrick Kelley
Los Angeles

7

Outside comfort zone

For the first time since Pete Carroll, USC tapped an “outsider” to lead its football team. And for the first time since Pete Carroll, USC has become relevant to the national conversation. That is because for the first time since Pete Carroll, USC actually has a head coach who appreciates all that it means to be a Trojan.

Steve Ross
Carmel

Advertisement

8

Critique this

The Times provides Tyler R. Tynes, its “Sports Culture Critic,” two full pages (one quarter of the Sunday Sports section) to ruminate about a 35-year-old boxer from Omaha with no apparent ties to Los Angeles. If Tynes was interested in having readers tune in to Terence Crawford’s upcoming title fight, why didn’t the piece provide details as to where and when it is to occur? More pointedly, why isn’t The Times having its sports culture critic examining the “psychology of sub-culture in sport” as it relates to neighborhoods and athletes in Southern California?

Noel Johnson
Glendale

9

Switching sides

The absurdity of soccer’s offsides rule became evident again when Alex Morgan was ruled offsides after scoring the potential winning goal against the Netherlands. Yes, soccer may be the world’s most popular sport and it may be gaining fans in the U.S., but the ludicrous offsides rule makes it a far less enjoyable sport to watch and to play.

Bob Lentz
Sylmar

10

Over and out

Thank you for what the L.A. Times used to be and wish you good luck in the future.

Advertisement

An ex-subscriber,

Michael Riley
Camarillo

::

I’m glad to see the expanded “On This Date” column in the daily sports section featuring events from past years. It’s nice to see at least some events finishing before your press deadline.

John Schiermeier
Valencia

11

Change of pace

I am a longtime subscriber, and at first I was a little shocked by the new format of the sports section, and thought, “well, I’ve always skipped over a lot of it anyway” because I don’t really care about box scores or whatever. I’ve found myself spending more time in the sports section because there are now stories in there that are interesting and well written. The day-to-day stuff is available 24/7 on a bunch of free streaming services and apps. I am sick of self-entitled old-man whiners who are just looking for yet another excuse to air grievances.

Cynthia Sabatini
Simi Valley

Advertisement

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement