Letters to Sports: Dodgers losing in October won’t be so painful this time

With conference realignment in a seismic state of flux why not merge the Pac-12 with the Big Ten and create two divisions. One could be called the Pac-12, the other called the Big Ten. Then, with national interest piqued, how cool would it be if the Pac-12 and Big Ten champs played every year on a neutral field in idyllic Pasadena among all the pomp and circumstance at a venerable stadium steeped in college football tradition?
With apologies to Shakespeare, a Rose Bowl by any other name would not smell as sweet.
Steve Ross
Carmel
::
UCLA, USC, Colorado and now Oregon, Washington and Arizona have left the Pac-12 for greener pastures.
May I present a toast: The Pac-12 is Toast.
Jack Wolf
Westwood