Letters to Sports: Dodgers losing in October won’t be so painful this time

The good news regarding the Dodgers’ inability to get better at the trade deadline is we fans won’t have to lay out thousands of dollars and suffer heartbreak during the playoffs. This is not a good team. The Dodgers’ problems run deep. They have the most irregular day-to-day lineup in baseball. They have the most top-heavy lineup and one of the worst bottom of the lineups in the history of baseball. They have a historically bad starting staff and just added a pitcher having a historically bad year. Their bullpen is a toss up game to game. Don’t be surprised if this team doesn’t even make the playoffs.

Geno Apicella

Placentia

::

I can’t understand why Eduardo Rodriguez did not reconsider his no-trade decision to go to the Dodgers. He could opt out of his contract after this season, meaning it would only be for two months and he would have had an opportunity to possibly pitch in the World Series. Didn’t he discuss this with his agent and family as I’m sure they would have supported him? Maybe he felt he would never see the eighth inning with the Dodgers.

Jeff Hershow

Woodland Hills

::

There is no joy in Dodgertown, Andrew Friedman has struck out.

Roy Reel

Culver City

::

Dodgers got caught looking to end not just the inning but the season.

Jack Wishard

Los Angeles

::

Enough about the Dodgers trade deadline debacle. Just play ball.

David Marshall

Santa Monica